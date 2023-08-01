Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Good Cakes and Bakes

Published

Good Cakes and Bakes

Good Cakes and Bakes is a Detroit-based, family-owned bakery, on a mission to offer wholesome and organic baked goods. April Anderson is the pastry chef of Good Cakes and Bakes. Their goal is to provide the most natural and freshest ingredients, and our pledge to our customers is to use organic and locally-grown produce when available. They have online ordering, and they ship nationwide. Order yours today Check out the website.
https://www.goodcakesandbakes.com/

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Ardor Hair Co.

Ardor Hair Co. is a hair extension company that sells 100% human hair extensions. Founded by Erin Butler, Mo’Shai Gibbs & Jerdona Caston. Ardor...

6 hours ago

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Soulfully Rooted Wellness

Soulfully Rooted Wellness is an adult therapy and wellness practice in the Dallas, area and virtually throughout Texas. Their aim is to be a...

2 days ago

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Bug You Not Pest Control

Bug You Not Pest Control is this region’s premier choice for high-quality pest control and wildlife removal services at affordable prices. Their contractors bring...

3 days ago
Men of Nehemiah Men of Nehemiah

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Men of Nehemiah

As a result of his relentless love for his son, coupled with the power of God, Pastor Louis Harrell Sr., a former Colonel in...

4 days ago
Advertisement