Black Business: Good Cakes and Bakes

Good Cakes and Bakes is a Detroit-based, family-owned bakery, on a mission to offer wholesome and organic baked goods. April Anderson is the pastry chef of Good Cakes and Bakes. Their goal is to provide the most natural and freshest ingredients, and our pledge to our customers is to use organic and locally-grown produce when available. They have online ordering, and they ship nationwide. Order yours today Check out the website.
https://www.goodcakesandbakes.com/
Good Cakes and Bakes is a Detroit-based, family-owned bakery, on a mission to offer wholesome and organic baked goods. April Anderson is the pastry chef of Good Cakes and Bakes. Their goal is to provide the most natural and freshest ingredients, and our pledge to our customers is to use organic and locally-grown produce when available. They have online ordering, and they ship nationwide. Order yours today Check out the website.
Search
Read The Current Issue
You May Also Like
Spotlight Story
Ardor Hair Co. is a hair extension company that sells 100% human hair extensions. Founded by Erin Butler, Mo’Shai Gibbs & Jerdona Caston. Ardor...
Spotlight Story
Soulfully Rooted Wellness is an adult therapy and wellness practice in the Dallas, area and virtually throughout Texas. Their aim is to be a...
Spotlight Story
Bug You Not Pest Control is this region’s premier choice for high-quality pest control and wildlife removal services at affordable prices. Their contractors bring...
Spotlight Story
As a result of his relentless love for his son, coupled with the power of God, Pastor Louis Harrell Sr., a former Colonel in...