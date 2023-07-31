Connect with us

Black Business: Soulfully Rooted Wellness

Soulfully Rooted Wellness is an adult therapy and wellness practice in the Dallas, area and virtually throughout Texas. Their aim is to be a trauma-informed and evidence-based practice to best serve their clients-healing that integrates the brain and body. The goal is to provide a safe, compassionate space for clients to be who they are and free of judgment. Consultation appointments are available to schedule on their website.

https://www.soulfullyrootedwellness.com/ 469-333-1596 or email: info@soulfullyrootedwellness.com

