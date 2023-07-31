Superb Woman: Carol Caraway

Carol Caraway

Sweet, loyal and committed are just a few words used to describe Carol Caraway. She is a real jewel who is living her best life. Hailing from Tyler, TX, Carol is a longtime employee of The Dallas Morning News, beginning her journey last century and coming up on 34 years in 2024! Today she is the Office Administration Chief. Carol attended South Oak Cliff High School. There’s nothing petty about this woman. She knows her job, and she does it. Carol is meticulous and very observant. Her family is important to her and she is so important to so many. She is superb.