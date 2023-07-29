Robert Jimmie Clack, Jr. was born on September 13, 1941 in Beaumont, Texas. He was one of two children of Robert Jimmie Clack, Sr, and Tommie Mae Bolton. He attended Lincoln High School in San Augustine, Texas and later held the position of Maintenance Facility Lead at Frito Lay Company in Irving, Texas before retiring.

Robert loves the Lord and has been a faithful member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas under the leadership of Rev. A. A. Todd, where he served on the deacon board for several years.

Family and friends will always remember him for his warm smile, kind spirit, work ethic and eagerness to help anyone with their maintenance/technology needs. He was also lovingly known as the “chip” man.

In March 1976, Robert married the love of his life, Gaylean. Robert was a loving and devoted husband who stood by her side until her death. They shared a beautiful life together along with fun memories while living in Dallas, Texas.

Robert was blessed to have two daughters and two sons; Jacqueline, Alonia, Alonzo, and Audrea. He was also a loving father to Cynthia, Bernard, Abbott and Andera.

On Sunday, July 16, 2023, Robert Jimmie Clark, Jr. entered into his eternal home of Glory. He was welcomed by his wife, Gaylean; daughter, Alonia; parents and grandparents.

He is survived by children, Jacqueline Elliott (Anderson), Alonzo Clack (Joyce), Audrea Terry, Cynthia Holmes (Ricky), Bernard Terry (LaTrice), Abbott Clack (Betty) and Andera Clack; 19 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; one loving sister JoAnn Clack, and a host of nieces/nephews, cousins and other family and friends.