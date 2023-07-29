Connect with us

Dallas Cowboys rookie LB Isaiah Land looking to make waves

Last year Isaiah Land was at Florida A&M looking to improve his NFL prospects. Now he’s looking to land on the Dallas Cowboys roster.

Published

By Steven J. Gaither

Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker/edge Isaiah Land is hoping to become the next Florida A&M player to make it in the NFL after being undrafted.  

The former Buck Buchanan Award winner was hoping to hear his name called in April. 

“Before the draft, a lot of teams told me that I wouldn’t make out of the sixth round,” Land told the Tallahassee Democrat. 

“The Cowboys called me during the draft and told me if I don’t get picked up, they want me here. And that really sat with me because Cowboys didn’t have a reason to draft me or did they tell me that they were going to draft me. So, I kind of trusted them when they said they wanted to develop me.” 

Isaiah Land, Dallas Cowboys, Florida A&M


“It’s been a big transition coming from a small school like FAMU,” Land said in the interview. “No one is going to call or run behind you to make sure you’re at your meetings ― you have to be early and you have to be there. You have to know your schedule and know your routine for the day.” 

Isaiah Land won’t be the only former Rattler in a Dallas Cowboys uniform at training camp.

Former FAMU safety Markquese Bell is there as well. The two were teammates from 2019 through 2021 before Bell blazed a similar path. He was signed immediately after going undrafted in 2022 and ended up making the squad. 

