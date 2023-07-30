Superb Woman: Khalilah Frasure

Khalilah Frasure hails from Oakland, CA, where she attended Oakland Technical High School and later attended Dallas College and Paul Quinn College, where she studied arts and sciences and communication. Khalilah was a member of the student National Association of Black Journalists Chapter at Paul Quinn, and she participated in the Dallas-Fort Worth Association of Black Journalists Urban Journalism Workshop. She also interned at Urban Art Literary Society. A Navy veteran, wife and mother, Khalilah is smart, talented, creative and loving. Talk about spiritually grounded, loving, compassionate and supportive, Khalilah is the sister everyone wants to have! Everyone just loves her!
