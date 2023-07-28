Mayor Johnson, Omaha Mayor Stothert announce friendly wager ahead of Undisputed Welterweight World Championship

DALLAS — Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert on Wednesday made a friendly wager ahead of the Undisputed Welterweight World Championship. Welterweight World Champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford will fight for the undisputed title on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mayor Johnson tweeted on Wednesday, “.@OmahaOfficial, how about we raise the stakes of the #SpenceCrawford showdown with a friendly wager? If @terencecrawford wins the undisputed welterweight title on July 29, a Texas-stylebelt buckle from @WildBillsDallas is yours! @ShowtimeBoxing @PremierBoxing @ErrolSpenceJr.”

“I love a friendly wager and am eager to watch what is sure to be a competitive match between two of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport,” Mayor Johnson said. “Dallas is home for Errol Spence Jr., and I admire his incredible talent, grit, and determination.”

Mayor Stothert agreed to the wager and confirmed she will send Mayor Johnson an assorted box of prime cuts of meat from Omaha Steaks if Spence wins the fight.

“We look forward to cheering for our hometown champ Terence Crawford in his bout against an equally talented opponent. His investment in Omaha’s B & B Sports Academy demonstrates his commitment to our community and will serve as an inspiration for our youth,” Mayor Stothert said.

In addition, according to Mayor Johnson, he and Spence’s trainer Derrick James, a former professional boxer who is now world-renowned as a trainer, were introduced years ago by a mutual friend and have been friends ever since.

“We both grew up in the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas, and today we do a lot of work together in support of that organization,” Mayor Johnson said. “Most recently, we rented out an entire movie theatre and took dozens of kids to see Creed III, where they also met Errol Spence Jr. and Anthony Joshua. It was a great night.”

The Spence-Crawford fight is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, July 29. Supporters may stream the fight live via SHOWTIME PPV.

Wild Bill’s Western Store sponsored the wager, marking the Dallas-based store’s second time supporting a city-to-city wager.

