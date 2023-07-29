Connect with us

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Men of Nehemiah

Published

Men of Nehemiah

As a result of his relentless love for his son, coupled with the power of God, Pastor Louis Harrell Sr., a former Colonel in the US Army and a Superintendent in The Church of God in Christ, established The Men of Nehemiah in the city of New Orleans, La. in 1994. As a participant in the Discipleship program his father founded, Louis, Jr. was eventually set free. In February 2010, under Roger’s leadership and direction, Louis Harrell Jr. and a core team of God inspired individuals followed the call to execute The Men of Nehemiah in South Dallas. Men of Nehemiah offers an evidence-based treatment program for men who are ready to claim back their lives from addiction. Check out the website to fine a program for yourself or a love one.

https://www.menofnehemiah.org/ Call 214-421-6705, 2010 Al Lipscomb Way, Dallas, Texas 75215, or email: admissions@themenofnehemiah.org

