Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Natalie Freeman

Published

Natalie Freeman
Natalie Freeman

Natalie Freeman received her Associates Degree from Dallas College, Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Media Studies from UTA, Master of Arts in Education from Dallas Baptist University and her certification in Secondary School Administration/Principalship from Lamar University. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Natalie participated in programs with the Dallas-Fort Worth Association of Black Journalists (formerly Communicators). She has worked in College Career Readiness for Dallas ISD; as an educator in Irving ISD and Life Schools; and, Research Analyst for Time Warner Cable, KTVT-TV and Fox Sports. She is now College Career Readiness Coordinator at DESOTO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Dr. Lucy Brown Houston Dr. Lucy Brown Houston

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Dr. Lucy Brown Houston

Dr. Lucy Brown Houston is an Educational Consultant at LINCC – Learning in a Cultural Context, L.L.C. She has enjoyed stints as an Adjunct...

1 day ago
Claudette Ward Claudette Ward

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Claudette Ward

Claudette Ward is an executive and leadership coach with more than 30 years as an Executive and Human Resource professional. She has enjoyed stints...

2 days ago
Iris Cobbs Iris Cobbs

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Iris Cobbs

Iris Cobbs is a Project Accountant at Irwin Steel LLC. She has also worked as a Senior Bookkeeper at Spectrum Resource Group. Iris has...

3 days ago
TaMara Gardner TaMara Gardner

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: TaMara Gardner

TaMara Gardner is the Co-Founder of Legacy Corridor Urban Professional Network /LCUPN. Hailing from Rochester PA, she is the Vice President – PNC Financial...

4 days ago
Advertisement