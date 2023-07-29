Superb Woman: Natalie Freeman

Natalie Freeman

Natalie Freeman received her Associates Degree from Dallas College, Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Media Studies from UTA, Master of Arts in Education from Dallas Baptist University and her certification in Secondary School Administration/Principalship from Lamar University. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Natalie participated in programs with the Dallas-Fort Worth Association of Black Journalists (formerly Communicators). She has worked in College Career Readiness for Dallas ISD; as an educator in Irving ISD and Life Schools; and, Research Analyst for Time Warner Cable, KTVT-TV and Fox Sports. She is now College Career Readiness Coordinator at DESOTO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT.