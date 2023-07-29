Superb Woman: Natalie Freeman

Natalie Freeman received her Associates Degree from Dallas College, Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Media Studies from UTA, Master of Arts in Education from Dallas Baptist University and her certification in Secondary School Administration/Principalship from Lamar University. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Natalie participated in programs with the Dallas-Fort Worth Association of Black Journalists (formerly Communicators). She has worked in College Career Readiness for Dallas ISD; as an educator in Irving ISD and Life Schools; and, Research Analyst for Time Warner Cable, KTVT-TV and Fox Sports. She is now College Career Readiness Coordinator at DESOTO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Dr. Lucy Brown Houston is an Educational Consultant at LINCC – Learning in a Cultural Context, L.L.C. She has enjoyed stints as an Adjunct...
Superb Woman
Claudette Ward is an executive and leadership coach with more than 30 years as an Executive and Human Resource professional. She has enjoyed stints...
Superb Woman
Iris Cobbs is a Project Accountant at Irwin Steel LLC. She has also worked as a Senior Bookkeeper at Spectrum Resource Group. Iris has...
Superb Woman
TaMara Gardner is the Co-Founder of Legacy Corridor Urban Professional Network /LCUPN. Hailing from Rochester PA, she is the Vice President – PNC Financial...