Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Dr. Lucy Brown Houston

Published

Dr. Lucy Brown

Dr. Lucy Brown Houston is an Educational Consultant at LINCC – Learning in a Cultural Context, L.L.C. She has enjoyed stints as an Adjunct Professor at Dallas College, African Literacy Teach at the South Dallas Cultural Center and as an educator in Dallas ISD and at Choice Leadership Academy. She received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in African American studies and completed one year of law school at Indiana University. She studied law at Valparaiso University School of Law; received her Master of Education and Doctor of Education from Texas A&M University – Commerce. She is a community leader and volunteer – serving as a Literacy curriculum writer and teacher at Pan African Connection and Art Gallery.

Written By

