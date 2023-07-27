FAITHFUL UTTERANCES: The Enemy from Within

The memes have been vicious. From the comparisons to Jussie Smollett to a Kevin Hart comedy routine reference about a baby, it’s been a whirlwind on social media and in the press about Carlee Russell’s disappearance. The story began on July 13 when Russell left her job at a spa after 8 pm, and on the way home called 911 to report a child wandering on the side of the highway and disappeared.

There was an outpouring of support in the days prior to her return home. So often the disappearances of Black women go unnoticed in our country and to finally have this case reach the attention of national news was significant. According to USA Today, “More than 546,000 people were reported missing in 2022, including more than 271,000 women, the data shows. Nearly 98,000 of those cases were Black women and girls…National print and broadcast media outlets disproportionately focus on missing white women and girls; several studies have found – a symptom of what’s known as “Missing White Woman Syndrome.” Our girls and women do not receive coverage for a number of reasons that are rooted in racism and classism.

We have now discovered that it was a hoax and yet, this case has many implications that we must consider:

There are many Black girls and women who are missing. Carlee’s case is one of many. I’m so glad that she’s home safely and that’s what we all wanted. There are many other Black girls and women that we need to make sure that they come home to their families as well. We must take this same energy, determination, and focus on bringing all of our Black girls and women home.

Mental Health issues can not be the answer to every problem we see. I saw many people blame her actions on mental health challenges. Many people with mental health issues do not make decisions that harm themselves or others. This cannotz be a catchall for bad behavior.

Critical thinking skills are missing. Somewhere along the way, we’ve created a society of people who think in the moment but do not realize the long-term consequences of their decisions.

In a world that teaches immediate gratification, it is detrimental when we allow our emotions to control our decision-making.

She’s wrong AND she doesn’t deserve to be bullied AND she should be held accountable. If charges are brought against her, she must deal with the consequences of her poor choices and yet, I don’t believe she deserves the kind of hateful rhetoric she’s receiving. I’m so glad that when I was 25 there was no social media. I made some really dumb decisions when I was young and I’m glad that grace and mercy were available to me. Some of the many individuals on social media blasting this young woman are persons of faith. I’m reminded of a scripture that is applicable to this situation from John 8 (MSG):

“The religion scholars and Pharisees led in a woman who had been caught in an act of adultery. They stood her in plain sight of everyone and said, “Teacher, this woman was caught red-handed in the act of adultery. Moses, in the Law, gives orders to stone such persons. What do you say?” They were trying to trap him into saying something incriminating so they could bring charges against him. Jesus bent down and wrote with his finger in the dirt. They kept at him, badgering him. He straightened up and said, “The sinless one among you, go first : Throw the stone.”

Many people are throwing boulders but are not paying attention to the glass houses they live in. I think it’s easier to examine the frailties of others because it allows us to avoid the utter messes of our own lives. They serve as distractions from the decisions we’ve made and in some sick sort of way, we feel better about ourselves because we can look down on others. We don’t have to worry about an enemy from the outside because the enemy often can be from within—ourselves, our churches, our community.

Dr. Froswa’ Booker-Drew is the President of Soulstice Consultancy, the Founder of the Reconciliation and Restoration Foundation, and the author of four books.