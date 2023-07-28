Black Business: Eternal Bliss Holistic Therapy, LaQuindra Carroll, Owner

LaQuindra Carroll

Meet LaQuindra Carroll, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker Supervisor, Certified Life Coach, Certified Relationship Coach, Professional Member of the Reiki Membership Association/Reiki Master, Board Certified Hypnotist, and the Owner of Eternal Bliss Holistic Therapy. In Life Coaching, she specializes in helping people identify and achieve their personal goals by coping with the issues that are causing them distress, anxiety, and stress. In Counseling, I specialize in helping people cope with or overcome past issues that are causing distress. Eternal Bliss was created in order to help people who are in need of help mentally, subconsciously, and spiritually. Check out the website for more on the services.

https://www.trueeternalbliss.com/ Email: contact@trueeternalbliss.com Call/Text: 817-476-0317