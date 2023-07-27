My Truth: DEAR…

Families that have family reunions:

It’s so nice to see

All the folks you love together

Sittin’ and talkin’ ’bout

All the things that’s been goin’ down

It’s been a long, long time

Since we had a chance to get together

Nobody knows the next time we see each other

Maybe years and years from now

THAT’S WHY WE ‘VE GOT TO HAVE A

Family reunion! The OJAYS

Thanks to all who plan and attend family reunions. I appreciate you for keeping your family together. I know it isn’t easy.

Faith — Having faith will help you conquer fear and foolishness! We can’t give up on one another. Sharing your stories, hearing from our elders and listening to our youth will keep the family strong. Youth -listen. Elders don’t develop amnesia!

Accountability – Be who you want people to be to you. I hear people saying “I respect nobody who don’t respect me,” or “My mom said ‘I don’t care how old they are, if they don’t respect you, you don’t have to respect them.’” So you have an attitude that “If they give smoke, I’m coming back with fire.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s why you have 10 and 15-year-olds around here calling folks 30 years older by their first name. How about teaching our youth to be respectable people regardless of how others are treating them? You are accountable only for your actions and reactions. So don’t send your child out there to handle adult business because they are not ready, and then you’ll have to jump in. And sad to say, some adults aren’t ready and will end up looking like a fool in front of their children.

Don’t let others control your narrative. Just think… You are going to let others dictate how you act! Please be in control.

M Be motivated to elevate your family. Do what is necessary to uplift one another. The last thing you should do is to tear your family members down. There are enough people ready, willing and able to do that for you. This is where the village comes in and everybody has to take responsibility for making and keeping the family strong.

Imagine the possibilities if we spent more time together building or coming up with ideas to strengthen the family. Offer kind words. Send uplifting messages. Call someone and say “hello, how are you.” And listen for the answer.

Next, stop that darned texting on “important” dates. While you’re up here texting people to express your love, there are people wishing they could pick up the phone and hear a special voice on the other end.

ADVERTISEMENT

LOVE — It begins in the mirror. Fall in love with yourself. Realize that a loving heart and spirit will get you farther than your funky attitude. A smile can change a lot!

Youthfulness – That’s right! No matter how old you get, a youthful spirit will make this journey called life much more pleasurable. Who determines what “acting your

age is”? You only have one life to live and you only die once. Get up everyday and live life to its fullest.

This is a special time in your lives. Help your family to realize generational wealth. Don’t leave the teaching to the television or TikTok. Encourage family time and incorporate it into your schedule so that it becomes a priority.

One thing these young people get is they get it when it comes to their well being —they set boundaries and if it doesn’t feel good or interrupts their well being or schedule, they have no problem disappearing.

We want them to take care of their well-being, BUT, we also want them to understand a work ethic that encourages honoring and fulfilling commitments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Which brings me to my truth.

Have family rules and traditions. Say “thank you, please, I love you.” Keep your promises, do your best, be kind, be compassionate, be grateful, be generous, be patient, tell the truth, stop borrowing, don’t wait to call when you need something, and don’t steal, lie or cheat. Greet with kindness, not condemnation or embarrassing queries or comments.

Family isn’t defined only by last names or bloodlines. Family is defined by commitment and love. It means showing up when they need it most ; having one another’s back; choosing to love each other even on those days when you struggle to like each other.— just never give up on each other.