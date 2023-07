Ruth Alvia Munchus Baker (June 16, 1931 – July 15, 2023)

Ruth Alvia Munchus Baker

Ruth Alvia Munchus was born June 16, 1931, in Fort Worth, Texas to Alvin Layton Munchus and Julia Ann Jefferson Munchus. Married to Herbert V. Baker in 1947, Ruth was employed in the family business at Baker Funeral Home, where she served as Receptionist, Musician, Lady Attendant, Beautician and Cosmetologist, Board Member and Co-owner.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert; daughter, Shelia Earline Baker; grandchildren, Crystal Joy, Angel Denise, and Rodney Conard Baker; siblings, Annie Lee Morgan, Edna Earle Greer, and Merle Murry Munchus.

Ruth Alvia Baker, 92, entered rest Saturday, July 15, 2023.

She is cherished in memory by her daughters, Ruth Antoinette Baker, Argoldia Ann Kennard, Vicki Lynn Baker and Dr. Beverly Baker Thornton; Son-in-law, Willie Thornton; grandchildren, Eric Baker (Linda), Lisa Baker Ronald Baker, Misty Tippen, Keosha Baker, Monique Fofong (LeMond), Dr. Michelle Lewis (Jonathan), Ashley Hayes (Michael); great-grandchildren, Arrington Clayton, Marquel Baker, Julia Tippen, Logan Stallworth, Stafford Tippen, Blake Baker, Ransome Baker, Griffin Tippen; great-great grandchildren, Shalisha Harris, Alanna Baker, Kaylee Fofong, Zoey Fofong, Marleigh Baker, Jonathan Lewis Jr; several generations of other family members and many friends.