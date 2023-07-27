Superb Woman: Claudette Ward

Claudette Ward

Claudette Ward is an executive and leadership coach with more than 30 years as an Executive and Human Resource professional. She has enjoyed stints as Executive Leadership Coach at R Focus LLC; Vice President and Director of Human Resources at Transamerica; Director of Human Resources at Baxter/Allegiance Healthcare. She received her BBA in Management and Masters in Human Relations and Business from Amberton University. She also studied Leadership Coaching at Georgetown University. A servant leader and community volunteer for several groups, including Make-A-Wish North Texas, National Kidney Foundation, Operation Kindness, Leukemia Texas, United Way Worldwide and Toys 4 Tots. Check out her website at http://www.therightfocus.com