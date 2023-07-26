Officers shoot suspect following gunfire at Cedar Hill medical building, police say

By Jamie Landers and Hojun Choi

A gunman is in custody after shots were fired Tuesday afternoon near a Cedar Hill medical building, police say.

Officers were dispatched about 12:15 p.m. for calls of an “active shooter” in the 900 block of East Belt Line Road, near South Waterford Oaks Drive.

During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Cedar Hill police Chief Ely Reyes said officers arrived at the location about five minutes after police were notified of the shooting and found a male gunshot victim on the ground.

About the same time, a different officer saw a man with a “long gun” driving away from the area in a black four-door Chrysler, Reyes said.

Shortly after leaving the area, the Chrysler crashed into another vehicle the 700 block of East Belt Line Road, Reyes said.

Officers “observed the suspect inside the vehicle with a long gun and officers discharged their firearms,” Reyes said, adding that five officers fired their guns. Officers performed life-saving measures on the suspect until emergency medics arrived, he added.

The gunman, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition Tuesday afternoon, Reyes said.

The victim who was found on the ground near the medical building was hospitalized and is believed to be stable, Reyes said. A third person — the driver of the vehicle that the suspect crashed into following the shooting — was also taken to the hospital and their injuries are believed to be minor.

All of the officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave per department policy, Reyes said.

