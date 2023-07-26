Texas Legends Announce New Head Coach, GM

Texas Legends General Manager Terry Sullivan

A familiar face in the Dallas Mavericks organization is moving down the Tollway and joining the Texas Legends. The Legends are the Mavs’ NBA G-League affiliate team. They play their games in Frisco at the Comerica Center.

Jordan Sears was named the seventh head coach of the Legends on Tuesday. He had been a member of the Mavericks staff for the past two seasons as the Head Video Coordinator.

Sears joined the Mavericks after stints with the Milwaukee Bucks including their 2021 championship team. He was a video intern and assistant video coordinator for the Buck from 2019-2021, assisting with player development of stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

“I’m thrilled to get to Frisco to help develop our players, staff, and franchise,” Sears said in a prepared statement. “I’ve heard about the unique experience, the incredible fanbase, and the community focus of the Legends.

“This is a great opportunity for me both personally and professionally to come into such a high-energy, supportive atmosphere with a team that’s focused on working hard and having fun doing it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sears is a Plainfield, N. J. native who played Division III basketball for Wesleyan University. He was the 2018 New England Small College Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He was also a graduate assistant at St. John’s University.

Texas Legends Head Coach Jordan Sears

The Legends named Terry Sullivan as its new General Manager. Sullivan is also the Dallas Mavericks’ Director of Player Personnel. He will continue in that role.

Sullivan, a Dallas native, has been with the Mavs for 13 years. He graduated from Providence College, where as a student he served as men’s basketball video assistant. He spent the following year as an assistant coach with Catholic University before joining the Los Angeles Clippers staff as a video intern.

Sullivan returned to Dallas in 2010, joining the Mavericks for the 2010-11 championship run as a video scout. He served in that role until 2015 when he was promoted to the front office as Director of Internal Analytics, overseeing the Mavs’ player development interns.

He was promoted to Director of Basketball Administration in 2019, helping build the team’s roster through scouting, video review and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our goal is to develop players, coaches and staff in Frisco that can ultimately contribute to the success of the Mavericks,” Sullivan said in a prepared statement.

“We want to put a competitive, entertaining product on the court for our fans while continuing the Legends’ long standing close ties with the Mavericks. I’m grateful to Nico Harrison for this opportunity and can’t wait to get started.”