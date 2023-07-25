Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DMN Stories

Red Oak school trustees move toward firing teacher accused of child sex-trafficking

At a special-called school board meeting Monday, Red Oak ISD school board voted to send Gershon Caston, 38, his “notice of proposed termination.”

Published

By Hojun Choi

A North Texas school district is moving toward the termination of a teacher who was recently arrested in connection with a child sex-trafficking case in Dallas.

Gershon Caston, 38, and three others were arrested and accused of multiple crimes, including compelling prostitution under age 18 and trafficking a child, Dallas police announced last week. His bail is $450,000, according to the Dallas County jail website.

In a letter Thursday, Red Oak ISD officials said Caston was a teacher at the district. He was hired by the district in May and was scheduled to start teaching at Red Oak Middle School in August, said Beth Trimble a spokeswoman for the school district. Red Oak is located about 19 miles south of downtown Dallas.

At a special-called school board meeting Monday, Red Oak trustees voted 7-0 to suspend Caston without pay and to notify him of his proposed termination.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a written statement Monday, school officials said they are “moving swiftly through due process to terminate his employment and file the appropriate actions against him” with the Texas Education Agency and the State Board for Educator Certification.

Caston helped with strength and conditioning camps during the summer, Trimble said.

“We had no incidents during that time,” she added.

No other staff member or student is believed to be involved with the sex-trafficking investigation, Trimble said.

“We continue to reiterate that our prayers are for the victim and hope our staff and students and their families are having conversations with their children,” Trimble said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have said the sex trafficking crimes Caston has been accused of occurred this month and in June. Caston worked at multiple North Texas school districts, according to a KTVT-TV (Channel 11) report.

Caston got his Texas Educator Certificate in February 2021 to teach grades 4 through 8 and special education, state records showed. His certificate was set to expire at the end of January 2027.

To find help or resources related to human trafficking, people can contact the Texas Human Trafficking Resource Center by calling 1-888-373-7888 (TTY: 711) or texting 233733.

This story, originally published in The Dallas Morning News, is reprinted as part of a collaborative partnership between The Dallas Morning News and Texas Metro News. The partnership seeks to boost coverage of Dallas’ communities of color, particularly in southern Dallas- at the bottom.

ADVERTISEMENT
In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

DMN Stories

Officers shoot suspect following gunfire at Cedar Hill medical building, police say

A male victim was taken to a hospital and deemed stable, Cedar Hill police Chief Ely Reyes said at a news conference.

11 hours ago
Sha'Carri Richardson Sha'Carri Richardson

DMN Stories

Sha’Carri Richardson pushes past Shericka Jackson for second Diamond League 100m win

This is the second time Richardson has edged out Jackson in a Diamond League race this season.

July 17, 2023
camera footage camera footage

DMN Stories

Fort Worth PD release some body camera footage in killing of 2 men at block party

Police said the police officer and arson investigator both fired their weapons, killing 2 men, after hearing a gunshot ring out at a block...

July 16, 2023
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson

DMN Stories

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson waives hearing to challenge nearly $33,000 property tax bill

The mayor and his wife contested their home’s $1.6 million appraised value and could still pursue arbitration or a lawsuit.

July 11, 2023
Advertisement