Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Iris Cobbs

Published

Iris Cobbs

Iris Cobbs is a Project Accountant at Irwin Steel LLC. She has also worked as a Senior Bookkeeper at Spectrum Resource Group. Iris has a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree from DeVry University. A longtime volunteer and Senior Team Lead at Koinonia Christian Center Church, Iris is a consummate professional who is a notary and is skilled in tax compliance, payroll administration, account reconciliation, and construction accounting; among other areas.

