As Texans Deal with Extreme Heat, Crockett, Allred Lead Effort Urging House Leadership Pass Supplemental Low-Income Energy Help

Rep. Jasmine Crockett

WASHINGTON – Today, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (TX-30) and Congressman Colin Allred (TX-32) sent a letter urging the House Appropriations Committee to pass supplemental funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The effort comes after concern that state-level programs across the south and southwest may not be able to provide all eligible families and individuals with this critical assistance during this extreme heat.

“As forecasts continue to predict dangerous heat, we must ensure families and individuals are getting the assistance they need to stay cool. Since LIHEAP was originally created to address cold weather conditions, the allocation of funds leaves many warmer states and their most vulnerable communities well below the national average in funding,” wrote the Members. “To prevent vulnerable families and individuals from missing electricity payments due to this high heat, we respectfully request that you pass emergency supplemental funding for LIHEAP.”

The State of Texas administers the LIHEAP program through the Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program, which helps individuals and families pay for energy bills. The program is available to those who make up to 150% of the federal poverty level, which is $45,000 for a family of four.

In addition to Allred and Crockett, 31 Members of Congress signed the letter including Reps. Terri Sewell (AL-07), Hank Johnson (GA-04), Raúl Grijalva (AZ-07), Veronica Escobar (TX-16), Marc Veasey (TX-30), Ruben Gallego (AZ-03), Greg Stanton (AZ-04), Troy Carter (LA-02), Frederica Wilson (FL-24), Eleanor Holmes Norton (DC-AL), Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18), Jim Costa CA-21), Jared Moskowitz (FL-23), Lizzie Fletcher (TX-07), Greg Casar (TX-35), Kevin Mullin (CA-15), Grace Napolitano (CA-31), Stacey Plaskett (VI-AL), Maxwell Frost (FL-10), Linda Sánchez (CA-38), Glenn Ivey (MD-04), Ro Khanna (CA-17), Juan Vargas (CA-52), Robert Garcia (CA-42), Gabe Vasquez (NM-02), Bennie Thompson (MS-02), Nikema Williams (GA-05), Salud Carbajal (CA-24), and Judy Chu (CA-28).

