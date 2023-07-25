Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

As Texans Deal with Extreme Heat, Crockett, Allred Lead Effort Urging House Leadership Pass Supplemental Low-Income Energy Help

Published

Rep. Jasmine Crockett
Rep. Jasmine Crockett

WASHINGTON – Today, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (TX-30) and Congressman Colin Allred (TX-32) sent a letter urging the House Appropriations Committee to pass supplemental funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The effort comes after concern that state-level programs across the south and southwest may not be able to provide all eligible families and individuals with this critical assistance during this extreme heat. 

“As forecasts continue to predict dangerous heat, we must ensure families and individuals are getting the assistance they need to stay cool. Since LIHEAP was originally created to address cold weather conditions, the allocation of funds leaves many warmer states and their most vulnerable communities well below the national average in funding,” wrote the Members. “To prevent vulnerable families and individuals from missing electricity payments due to this high heat, we respectfully request that you pass emergency supplemental funding for LIHEAP.”

The State of Texas administers the LIHEAP program through the Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program, which helps individuals and families pay for energy bills. The program is available to those who make up to 150% of the federal poverty level, which is $45,000 for a family of four.  

In addition to Allred and Crockett, 31 Members of Congress signed the letter including Reps. Terri Sewell (AL-07), Hank Johnson (GA-04), Raúl Grijalva (AZ-07), Veronica Escobar (TX-16), Marc Veasey (TX-30), Ruben Gallego (AZ-03), Greg Stanton (AZ-04), Troy Carter (LA-02), Frederica Wilson (FL-24), Eleanor Holmes Norton (DC-AL), Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18), Jim Costa CA-21), Jared Moskowitz (FL-23), Lizzie Fletcher (TX-07), Greg Casar (TX-35), Kevin Mullin (CA-15), Grace Napolitano (CA-31), Stacey Plaskett (VI-AL), Maxwell Frost (FL-10), Linda Sánchez (CA-38), Glenn Ivey (MD-04), Ro Khanna (CA-17), Juan Vargas (CA-52), Robert Garcia (CA-42), Gabe Vasquez (NM-02), Bennie Thompson (MS-02), Nikema Williams (GA-05), Salud Carbajal (CA-24), and Judy Chu (CA-28). 

ADVERTISEMENT
In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Supreme Court rulings impact Higher Ed Supreme Court rulings impact Higher Ed

News

Supreme Court decisions receive immediate responses

Coalition includes National Urban League, National Action Network, NAACP, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, NAACP Legal...

July 9, 2023
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Visits HIV Testing Sites (1) Rep. Jasmine Crockett Visits HIV Testing Sites (1)

News

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Visits HIV Testing Sites, Taiwan Trade Center Opening

Texas Metro News — As the U.S. House of Representatives adjourned for July 4th recess, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (TX-30) returned to Dallas to meet...

July 1, 2023
Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump

DMN Stories

Crockett: Jan. 6 defendants in DC jail have it better than Texas prisoners

The Dallas Democrat joined a group of Republican House members for a tour of the facility.

March 28, 2023
District 30 candidate Jasmine Crockett District 30 candidate Jasmine Crockett

DMN Stories

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett begins transition to replace Eddie Bernice Johnson in Congress￼

Crockett plans to tackle five issues when she gets to the House, including gun control.

June 8, 2022
Advertisement