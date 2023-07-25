Black Business: DLR Counseling Group

The Team of DLR Counseling Group is led by Danny L. Ross, the company’s CEO. Danny L. Ross is a public speaker, podcast host, published author, of The Messages We Keep, and The Messages We Carry, and psychotherapist with over two decades of experience. His extensive knowledge and expertise play a crucial role in achieving outstanding results for our clients. DLR Counseling Group meets you where you are. Their methods include Cognitive Behavior Therapy, Transaction Analysis, Solution-Focused Therapy, Person-Centered, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, and EMDR Therapy. Visit the website: https://www.dlrcounselinggroup.com/ DLR Counseling Group, 410 North Carroll Ave. Suite 190 Southlake, 817-989-6332
