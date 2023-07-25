Superb Woman: TaMara Gardner

TaMara Gardner is the Co-Founder of Legacy Corridor Urban Professional Network /LCUPN. Hailing from Rochester PA, she is the Vice President – PNC Financial Services Group Her prior work experience includes as North America Workforce Management Leader at Concentrix; IBM Global Workforce Management – Manager at IBM Corporation; Operations Manager at Verizon Business Global; and Call Center Services at APAC and MCI. Community-spirited and oriented, TaMara is engaging, organized, strategic, meticulous and highly respected in the workplace and the community. A people person; TaMara is a team player and a strong leader.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Iris Cobbs is a Project Accountant at Irwin Steel LLC. She has also worked as a Senior Bookkeeper at Spectrum Resource Group. Iris has...
Superb Woman
Dawn Finley Watt received her Bachelor of Business Administration and MBA degrees from Florida A&M University. A member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority (YES,...
Superb Woman
Elsie Thurman serves on the board of directors of the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce. She is a Zoning & Permitting Specialist with LUPZ...
Superb Woman
Katricia Eaglin is Dallas Black Dance Academy’s Academy Director. A Dallas native, she graduated from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and...