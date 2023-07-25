Superb Woman: TaMara Gardner

TaMara Gardner

TaMara Gardner is the Co-Founder of Legacy Corridor Urban Professional Network /LCUPN. Hailing from Rochester PA, she is the Vice President – PNC Financial Services Group Her prior work experience includes as North America Workforce Management Leader at Concentrix; IBM Global Workforce Management – Manager at IBM Corporation; Operations Manager at Verizon Business Global; and Call Center Services at APAC and MCI. Community-spirited and oriented, TaMara is engaging, organized, strategic, meticulous and highly respected in the workplace and the community. A people person; TaMara is a team player and a strong leader.