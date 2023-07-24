Roosevelt Jackson

Roosevelt was born on August 12, 1936, to Sam Jackson and Blanchie Hunnicutt in Dallas, Texas. He attended school in the Wilmer-Hutchins School District. On August 24, 1957, Roosevelt fell in love and married his high school sweetheart, Charlie Mae Jackson. He is the father of 7 amazing children. Roosevelt worked for Armco Steel until 1971 and became an entrepreneur owning 2 stores and a trucking company. He was a dedicated family man who loved his family, gardening, landscaping, cooking, listening to the blues, and watching the Dallas Cowboys.

Roosevelt Jackson took his final bow in this life surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, July 13, 2023, and was welcomed into his heavenly home by his wife, Charlie Mae Jackson, parents, and siblings. He is survived by his 7 children, Roneatha, Terry, Shandria, Karen, Tony, Todd, and Tommy, 17 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.