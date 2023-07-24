Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Roosevelt Jackson (AUGUST 12, 1936 – JULY 13, 2023)

Published

Roosevelt Jackson
Roosevelt Jackson

Roosevelt was born on August 12, 1936, to Sam Jackson and Blanchie Hunnicutt in Dallas, Texas. He attended school in the Wilmer-Hutchins School District. On August 24, 1957, Roosevelt fell in love and married his high school sweetheart, Charlie Mae Jackson. He is the father of 7 amazing children. Roosevelt worked for Armco Steel until 1971 and became an entrepreneur owning 2 stores and a trucking company. He was a dedicated family man who loved his family, gardening, landscaping, cooking, listening to the blues, and watching the Dallas Cowboys.

Roosevelt Jackson took his final bow in this life surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, July 13, 2023, and was welcomed into his heavenly home by his wife, Charlie Mae Jackson, parents, and siblings. He is survived by his 7 children, Roneatha, Terry, Shandria, Karen, Tony, Todd, and Tommy, 17 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Dorothy Mae Edwards Dorothy Mae Edwards

Obits

Dorothy Mae Edwards (OCTOBER 1, 1934 – JULY 13, 2023)

Dorothy Mae Edwards was born to Ada Coleman Jackson and Boe Jackson on October 1, 1934 in Waelder, TX. Dorothy attended elementary, middle, and...

2 days ago
Ollie Stell Johnson Ollie Stell Johnson

Obits

Ollie Stell Johnson (NOVEMBER 9, 1942 – JULY 13, 2023)

Ollie was born on November 9, 1942 to Fredonia and R. L. Johnson in Centerville, TX. After graduating from Centerville High School and attending...

3 days ago
Norris Evan Bruce Norris Evan Bruce

Obits

Norris Evan Bruce (1933 – 2023)

Norris Evan Bruce was born on May 14, 1933 in Manderville, Arkansas and lived most of his early years in Hughes Springs, Texas. As...

5 days ago
Brandon Finn Brandon Finn

Obits

Brandon Finn

March 9, 1994 ~ June 30, 2023 On the morning of March 9, 1994, in Dallas, Texas, a baby boy was born to Craig and Tonya...

5 days ago
Advertisement