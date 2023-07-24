Black Business: Soul on the Run

Introducing Soul on the Run! This restaurant’s food culture brings a delightful twist to Southern cuisine. With each dish thoughtfully crafted, consumers can expect an array of insatiable flavors from oxtail philly cheesesteaks to bacon wrapped asparagus. As a heaven for foodies, Soul on the Run constantly explores new culinary horizons and serves as a place to savor delightful creations. To keep up with their work, subscribe to their newsletter and follow them on social media @SoulontheRun. You can also contact them by visiting their website at https://thesoulontherun.com/ or contact them at (682)-978-1639 and footst@yahoo9.com. Get ready for a soulful, zesty, and extraordinary dining adventure!
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Spotlight Story
Miz G’s House of Pies was formed in Bedford, TX by owner Gazetta Anderson. Miz G’s pie shop and cake bakery makes everything from...
Spotlight Story
There is a new 24/7 Door-to-Door SUV and Car Service that’s reliable, convenient, faster, and safer with the best drivers including non-stop and no...
Spotlight Story
Neitly Vegan Sweets was founded by Laneit Jones. Laneit says she found it extremely difficult to find delicious soulful plant-based sweets especially when going...
Spotlight Story
What better way to set the mood than dark rooms illuminated by flickering candles and jazz music? The Owner of Olphactory Candles, Brant Anderson...