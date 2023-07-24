Black Business: Soul on the Run

Soul On The Run

Introducing Soul on the Run! This restaurant’s food culture brings a delightful twist to Southern cuisine. With each dish thoughtfully crafted, consumers can expect an array of insatiable flavors from oxtail philly cheesesteaks to bacon wrapped asparagus. As a heaven for foodies, Soul on the Run constantly explores new culinary horizons and serves as a place to savor delightful creations. To keep up with their work, subscribe to their newsletter and follow them on social media @SoulontheRun. You can also contact them by visiting their website at https://thesoulontherun.com/ or contact them at (682)-978-1639 and footst@yahoo9.com. Get ready for a soulful, zesty, and extraordinary dining adventure!