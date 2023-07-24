Superb Woman: Dawn Finley Watt

Dawn Finley Watt received her Bachelor of Business Administration and MBA degrees from Florida A&M University. A member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority (YES, she is the BADST) , Dawn is the Director of Strategy & Operations at Astellas Pharma. She has been a business consultant for Systems Evolution, Inc; owner of The Posh Spot; Business Capability Consultant and Wise Think Health Solutions; Business Process Consultant at CF Real Estate Services; Organizational Change Manager at The Coca Cola Company; and others. Smart, talented, gorgeous and a joy to be around, Dawn is also a member of the FAMU National Alumni Association – Dallas Fort Worth Chapter.
