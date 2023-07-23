Connect with us

Newest HONORARY MEMBERS of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc

Published

Rashida Jones
Rashida Jones President of MSNBC
Debra Lee
Debra Lee Former Chairman and CEO of BET Network
Tamika Catchings
Tamika Catchings 15-year basketball career with the Indiana Fever of the WNBA
Phyllis Newhouse
Phyllis Newhouse CEO and Co-Founder of Athena Technology Acquisition Corp., and Founder of ShoulderUp
Ambassador Bonnie
Ambassador Bonnie Denise Jenkins United States Under Secretary of State
Channing Dungey
Channing Dungey 1st Black Chairman and CEO of Warner Brothers TV Group
Hon. Ketanji Brown
Hon. Ketanji Brown Jackson First Black Woman to Serve as a Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court

