Obits

Dorothy Mae Edwards (OCTOBER 1, 1934 – JULY 13, 2023)

Published

Dorothy Mae Edwards
Dorothy Mae Edwards

Dorothy Mae Edwards was born to Ada Coleman Jackson and Boe Jackson on October 1, 1934 in Waelder, TX. Dorothy attended elementary, middle, and Ball High School in Sequin, TX. She graduated from cosmetology school and became a licensed beautician in 1956. Dorothy became an award-winning beautician and found joy in making every woman look and feel beautiful when they left her salon.

Dorothy was engaged in numerous service and social organizations with her deceased husband, Mr. Foster Edwards. Before moving to Texas, she was a faithful member of North Oakland Baptist Church in Oakland, CA. Upon moving to Dallas, TX she was a committed member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. She found her passion in teaching the good news of Christ as a Sunday school teacher at both churches. Outside of church, Mrs. Edwards was an avid bowler that won numerous awards and accolades. She was a member of the San Antonio and Oakland chapters of NAACP and participated in the 1963 Freedom March on Washington, in which Dr. Martin Luther King delivered his memorable “I Have a Dream” speech. In her community, she also served as a Girl’s Scout Troop Leader. In her free time, Dorothy found serenity in reading biblical and non-fiction books.

Dorothy Mae Edwards will forever be remembered in the thoughts, hearts, and memories of her family, daughter Jacqueline Littlefield Lee and late son-in-law Raymond Clarence Lee Jr.; granddaughter and grandson-in law Dedra Lee-Collins and Marius Collins; grandson and granddaughter-in-law Raymond Clarence Lee III (Trey) and Star Lee; great grandchildren Keistyn, Raven, and Legend; sister Katherine Garcia; nephews Corkey Cortez-Graves and Dennis Garcia; niece Pauline Jones; great great niece, Monetiza Sweet; deceased siblings; and a host of other family members and friends.

