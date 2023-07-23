“Justice on Trial the Play”

Photos by Marva Sneed
‘Just When You Thought You’d Plumbed the Depths of Thomas’ Corruption’: New Report Shows Clarence Thomas Gave Elite Group Rare Access to Supreme Court
By Nyamekye Daniel Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has decided to stay mum as another investigative report reveals the extensive connections to wealth and extravagant vacations that...
In wake of conservative court striking down Affirmative Action, Justice Jackson and civil rights leaders agree: ‘America has never been colorblind’
By Stacy M. Brown As she watched her conservative majority colleagues on the high court issue the death knell to affirmative action on Thursday,...
AUSTIN, Texas — Party Business Advisor of Texas Democrats, Marco Orrantia, responded to sentencing of the El Paso shooter to sentenced to 90 consecutive life terms for his heinous...
In the wake of criticism of history lessons taught in classrooms and the banning of books that depict a more accurate portrayal of life...