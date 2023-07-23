Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Photo Album

“Justice on Trial the Play”

Published

Photos by Marva Sneed

Credit: Dorothy Patterson

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

News

‘Just When You Thought You’d Plumbed the Depths of Thomas’ Corruption’: New Report Shows Clarence Thomas Gave Elite Group Rare Access to Supreme Court

By Nyamekye Daniel Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has decided to stay mum as another investigative report reveals the extensive connections to wealth and extravagant vacations that...

July 11, 2023
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

Editorial

In wake of conservative court striking down Affirmative Action, Justice Jackson and civil rights leaders agree: ‘America has never been colorblind’

By Stacy M. Brown As she watched her conservative majority colleagues on the high court issue the death knell to affirmative action on Thursday,...

July 9, 2023
Supreme Court Supreme Court

News

Texas Democrats Release Statement on El Paso Shooter’s Sentencing

AUSTIN, Texas — Party Business Advisor of Texas Democrats, Marco Orrantia, responded to sentencing of the El Paso shooter to sentenced to 90 consecutive life terms for his heinous...

July 8, 2023
Justice Justice

News

Justice on Trial provides History Lesson for all Ages

In the wake of criticism of history lessons taught in classrooms and the banning of books that depict a more accurate portrayal of life...

July 7, 2023
Advertisement