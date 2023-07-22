4 Green Smoothies To Sip Your Way To Lower Cholesterol

By Daunte Henderson, BlackDoctor.org Contributor

Black people have a 30 percent higher chance of dying from heart failure than other races. Although our cholesterol levels are lower than whites, we still suffer more from low-density (lipoprotein), aka the “bad cholesterol,” levels that clog up your arteries and put you at a greater risk for heart attacks. A lifestyle filled with no exercise and poor dieting is a graveyard waiting to happen.

Smoothies are great for your heart and another way to lower your cholesterol, especially these green smoothie recipes below.

These green machines are low in trans fat and saturated fat, and high in fiber, essential elements for lowering cholesterol.

Going green means more than just recycling, it’s a new way of looking at your plate.

Double A-Smoothie

Ingredients:

1 cored green apple

1/4 peeled avocado

2 tablespoons hemp seeds

2 cups baby spinach (or kale)

8 ounces (236 ml) of unsweetened almond milk

Health Benefits:

350 calories

10 grams of protein

42 grams of carbohydrates

15.6 grams of fiber

9% calcium

5 milligrams of iron

Tropical Splash Smoothie

Ingredients:

1/4 peeled avocado

1 cup of cubed pineapples

1/2 cored pear

1/4 teaspoon fresh grated ginger

2 tablespoons chia seeds (soak for 5 minutes

prior to use)

4 to 5 ounces of unsweetened almond milk

Health Benefits:

341 calories

8 Grams of protein

15.5 grams of fiber

18% calcium

5.8 Milligrams of iron

Jolly Green Giant

Ingredients:

1/2 cucumber (do not peel)

2 cups swiss chard

2 stalks of chopped celery

1 medium pitted peach

1 medium peeled orange (take out the seeds)

1/4 peeled avocado

4 to 6 ounces of filtered water

Health Benefits:

257 calories

7 grams of protein

48 grams of carbohydrates

13% calcium

2.7 milligrams of iron

Strawberry-Banana Blast

Ingredients:

10 medium strawberries

1/2 peeled lemon (take out the seeds)

1 and 1/2 frozen peeled bananas

3 large collard green leaves (no stems)

2 tablespoons chia seeds (soak for 5 minutes prior to use)

8 ounces of unsweetened almond milk

Health Benefits:

341 calories

9 grams of protein

64 grams of carbohydrates

16.5 grams of fiber

24% calcium

3.7 milligrams of iron

I’m confident that you’ll feel refreshed, energized and healthier after adding this to your routine. Matters of the heart are important, take care of them accordingly. Enjoy and be well.