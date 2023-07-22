BLACK-OWNED DUKE & DAME WHISKEY EXPANDS ACROSS FLORIDA

By Nahlah Abdur-Rahman

Duke & Dame Whiskey, known for its rich salted caramel flavoring, is now available for in-store purchasing in all locations of Publix, the popular Florida-based grocery store chain.

Established by Amani Macaulay and Chima Bureymin in 2018, the Black-owned brand promotes its use of 100% natural ingredients in its coloring and curation, including no additives or artificial flavors. According to their website, the idea stemmed from “a vision to redefine the whiskey drinking experience.”

In a live segment with River City Live news, one half of the spirited duo brought the shakers out to introduce new ways to engage with the dark liquor, as well as to announce its statewide availability in Florida.

“We feel our whiskey is really versatile,” shared Bureymin. “What we like to do is showcase whiskey outside of just a nighttime cocktail. Duke & Dame makes all the traditional whiskey cocktails great, but we really step up and take some classics and make them even better.”

Their pursuit of a whiskey for everyone led the friends-turned-business partners down a road to craft a whiskey that went well by itself or within a cocktail for more social drinkers. With one gram of sugar per serving, alternating a shot of Duke & Dame in one’s libations makes for a still tasty, yet slightly healthier spin.

The highly regarded liquor has earned awards from the The SIP Awards International Spirits Competition, International Whisky Competition, and many others. Its name even holds special meaning for the brand, which has utilized the Duke & Dame moniker for its latter half meaning a female knight. This instills an inclusivity within the brand.

While crafted and distributed in South Florida, whiskey enthusiasts can indulge in a shot in bars and restaurants in states such as Michigan and New York.