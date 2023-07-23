Connect with us

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Miz G’s House of Pies

Published

Miz G’s House of Pies

Miz G’s House of Pies was formed in Bedford, TX by owner Gazetta Anderson. Miz G’s pie shop and cake bakery makes everything from scratch using family recipes, made to order upon your request, and delivers divine baked goods straight to your door. Opened in 2010, Miz G’s a minority-owned business serves the DFW area with a wide assortment of homemade pies, cakes, cobblers, cupcakes, muffins, and tea cakes. With more than 37 years of experience, customizing your order to be what you want. They offer consultations to discuss your order and your unique needs. Gluten-free, sugar-free, and dairy-free items are available upon request. Check out their website and order your favorite delicious sweets.

www.mizhouseofpies.com, 214-946-9717, 8-7-217-0976 or email: mizg@mizgshouseofpies.com

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
