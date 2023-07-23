Superb Women: Elsie Thurman

Elsie Thurman serves on the board of directors of the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce. She is a Zoning & Permitting Specialist with LUPZ Land Use Planning & Zoning Services LLC and previously worked as a paralegal for K&L Gates, Project Analyst for Holigan Land Development, IT Specialist at IBM Global Service and Business Analyst for Comp USA. She is a servant leader who has volunteered her time at Dallas CASAl, DISD Mentor Program and Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center. Elsie is committed, concerned and involved. She excels in the workplace and in the community.
