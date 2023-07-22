BLACK CARD: BIG MAMA SAID: Show Confidence And Humility At Same Time

Lucille “Big Mama” Allen would give me lessons that were unapologetically authentic experiences we all got from her wisdom.

When Big Mama said, “Show Confidence And Humility At Same Time.”

Today, I want to share with you the invaluable wisdom of the grandmother in my life, my beloved mentor and champion, affectionately known as Big Mama.

Throughout the years, she has taught me countless lessons, but one fundamental principle stands out : the art of being confident and humble simultaneously. In an effort to honor her legacy and pass on her timeless guidance, I would like to share with you five tips inspired by her advice.

Be self-aware without arrogance:

ADVERTISEMENT

Big Mama always emphasized the importance of self-love and a strong African centered self-identity. She encouraged me to recognize my strengths, talents, and accomplishments, and to embrace them with confidence. However, she also reminded me that confidence should not turn into arrogance or “bossy-thinking.” True confidence arises knowing your worth, value and abilities, but it must remain grounded in humility. Some of our political candidates can learn from this. Please share with those who you think can benefit the most.

Celebrate the good of others:

Humility requires recognizing and celebrating the achievements and wins of others. Big Mama taught me that ‘success can be copied” and each person’s accomplishments should be acknowledged and celebrated. When you genuinely rejoice in the triumphs of others, we not only cultivate humility, but we also bring a spirit of belonging and support within our own.

Stay thirsty and Hungry and embrace growth:

Big Mama believed that true humility comes you never sto learning and there is always more to learn. She encouraged me to be open-minded, curious, and willing to listen to somebody else’s perspectives. By seeking knowledge and embracing a thirst to drive growth, we acknowledge our own limitations and remain humble in the face of the vastness of the world and its experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Show understanding and empathy:

Confidence and humility go hand in hand when we extend empathy to others. Big Mama taught me the importance of understanding and valuing the experiences and feelings of those around us. She said that our own struggles and triumphs are part of a greater tapestry and the collective bigger picture of humanity.

Finally, Be grateful!

Gratitude is a powerful force that helps us stay focus and appreciative of the best wins in our lives. Big Mama instilled in me the habit of being publicly thankful for both big and small things. By acknowledging the contributions of others, expressing gratitude, and counting our own blessings, we cultivate a sense of humility and recognize that our achievements are not solely our own.

Readers are you humble and confident too? Email me your thoughts at terryallenpr@gmail.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Terry Allen is an NABJ award-winning Journalist, DEI expert, PR professional and founder of the charity – Vice President at FocusPR, Founder of City Men Cook and Dallas Chapter President of NBPRS.org