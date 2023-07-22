Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Women: Katricia Eaglin

Published

katricia eaglin
katricia eaglin

Katricia Eaglin is Dallas Black Dance Academy’s Academy Director. A Dallas native, she graduated from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, received her BFA in Dance with a minor in Business Foundations from the University of North Texas and earned a Master’s Degree in Biblical Studies from Dallas Theological Seminary. She is an ABT certified instructor and has taught on tour with the company. She also created and produced the Academy’s first Espresso Nutcracker. While a member of DBDT, this Alpha Kappa Alpha woman performed with the Dallas Opera’s “Porgy and Bess” and Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s collaboration with Dallas Theatre Center in “The Wiz” in 2011. She has also performed for the King of Ghana and Winnie Mandela.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Elsie Thurman Elsie Thurman

Superb Woman

Superb Women: Elsie Thurman

Elsie Thurman serves on the board of directors of the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce. She is a Zoning & Permitting Specialist with LUPZ...

14 hours ago
Versinia S. Gooden Versinia S. Gooden

Superb Woman

Superb Women: Versinia S. Gooden

Versinia S. Gooden is a true servant leader.  Currently the director of Academic Credentialing and Compliance at Texas Woman’s University she is a member of...

3 days ago
Dr. Sylvia Trent-Adams Dr. Sylvia Trent-Adams

Superb Woman

Superb Women: Dr. Sylvia Trent-Adams

Dr. Sylvia Trent-Adams was the first Black woman to serve as Deputy Surgeon General of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps., then the...

4 days ago
Dr. Betty Hill Stewart Dr. Betty Hill Stewart

Superb Woman

Superb Women: Dr. Betty Hill Stewart

Dr. Betty Hill Stewart is Provost, Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs at UNT Dallas. Dr. Stewart is a graduate of Mississippi State University...

5 days ago
Advertisement