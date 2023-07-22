Superb Women: Katricia Eaglin

katricia eaglin

Katricia Eaglin is Dallas Black Dance Academy’s Academy Director. A Dallas native, she graduated from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, received her BFA in Dance with a minor in Business Foundations from the University of North Texas and earned a Master’s Degree in Biblical Studies from Dallas Theological Seminary. She is an ABT certified instructor and has taught on tour with the company. She also created and produced the Academy’s first Espresso Nutcracker. While a member of DBDT, this Alpha Kappa Alpha woman performed with the Dallas Opera’s “Porgy and Bess” and Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s collaboration with Dallas Theatre Center in “The Wiz” in 2011. She has also performed for the King of Ghana and Winnie Mandela.