Superb Woman

Superb Women: Versinia S. Gooden

Versinia S. Gooden
Versinia S. Gooden

Versinia S. Gooden is a true servant leader.  Currently the director of Academic Credentialing and Compliance at Texas Woman’s University she is a member of Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education, Phi Kappa Phi and National Association of Student Personnel Administrators; to name a few. Soon you will be calling her “Dr. Gooden!”  She studied early childhood education/English at Henderson State  University and received her BS degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of Phoenix and Med in Higher Education Administration w/ concentration in Student Affairs from the University of North Texas. She is pursuing a doctorate degree in philosophy from Texas Woman’s University in Education, Leadership and Organization – Higher Education Track. 

