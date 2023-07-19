Brandon Finn

March 9, 1994 ~ June 30, 2023

On the morning of March 9, 1994, in Dallas, Texas, a baby boy was born to Craig and Tonya Finn, and they named him Brandon Bernard Finn. He was the youngest of five siblings. Brandon started his early childhood education in the Dallas I.S.D, and then he transferred to DeSoto I.S.D. He tried his hand at baseball for one season. Then he became an active member of the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 141, earning multiple ranks with the organization until his junior year in high school. He dedicated one year to the marching band and one semester to Future Farmers of America (FFA), before earning his diploma from DeSoto High School in 2013. Brandon loved drawing and expressed interest in pursuing a career in computer graphics.

At a young age, Brandon began attending Gladewater Road Missionary Baptist Church, where he was introduced to the teachings of Christ, and his foundation for community service was founded. Brandon spent much time with his grandparents serving his local community, volunteering at the AMOS Outreach center distributing food and clothing to people in the community. Brandon’s passion for service grew with him into his early adulthood. He sought opportunities to assist the homeless and those in need. Brandon’s personality and the way he connected with people allowed him to interview and land positions with ease. Many of the jobs Brandon held were service and people oriented. He enjoyed working in the fast-food industry and being an uber driver. Brandon worked for Sears Department Store, and became a security guard, obtaining his license to carry for security guard level III.

Brandon enrolled himself in community college, just prior to his health declining. He desired to further his education, although he was unable to. On the afternoon of June 30, 2023, Brandon departed this life. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mae Veoda Fambles Stewart; his nephew, Nasir Finn-Mitchell; and his grandfather, Otis Fagan, Sr.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his parents, Craig and Tonya Finn; his grandmother, Lue W. Fagan; his sisters, LaToya Campbell, Portia Finn, and Tiara Finn; his brothers, Craig Finn, Jr., and Graig Mitchell; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many friends.

