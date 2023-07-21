Black Business: Neitly Vegan Sweets

Neitly Vegan Sweets was founded by Laneit Jones. Laneit says she found it extremely difficult to find delicious soulful plant-based sweets especially when going on family outings. It was extremely frustrating not to be able to indulge in the treats that you love especially at events. Laneit combines traditional sweet recipes with plant-based alternatives to recreate sweet favorites. She says, Just because you’re plant-based doesn’t mean your sweets can’t be great! Check out the website and order Neitly Vegan Sweets They are local to Cedar Hill, Texas. https://neitlyvegansweets.com/