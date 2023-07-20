My Truth: DEAR…

Vice President Kamala Harris

You have a very busy schedule this summer, but that is not unusual. You have been busy at work your entire life and while the cameras and media outlets may not be chronicling your efforts around the world like should be the norm; the Black Press is, will and can do more, with your assistance.

I am asking that as you travel the country, have your people contact the Black Press in each city and take some time out to discuss issues and show how you value the work that is done around the clock as a trusted voice for the Black communities of the world!

You spoke at The Rainbow Push Coalition’s Annual Convention in Chicago and will be speaking at:

Delta Sigma Theta 56th National Convention in Indianapolis on July 20

NAACP National Convention in Boston on July 29

African Methodist Episcopal Church (AME) Women’s Missionary Society Quadrennial Convention in Orlando on August 1

Everytown for Gun Safety’s Gun Sense University 2023 in Chicago on August 11

I am sure Alpha Phi Alpha and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternities, US Black Chamber, and National Urban League all hope you will be attending their meetings, as well as others. It is imperative that you earmark time to reach out to this very important demographic.

Actually I’m surprised that this has not been part of not only your strategy, but that of others who sometimes take the Black Vote for granted.

I am concerned, and I know fellow publishers are concerned about the upcoming elections. In my conversations with National Newspaper Publishers Association President Dr. Ben Chavis and Chairman Bobby Henry Sr., I know that an informed, engaged and voting electorate is a priority.

But what do you do, when those you are telling them to vote for ignore us and them? That shouldn’t even be an issue.

Let’s work together to make a difference! Reach out to the Black Press.

Sincerely,

Cheryl Smith

Publisher

Texas Metro News, Garland Journal, I Messenger and Metro News

Which brings me to my truth!

We have to play to win and disregarding Black folks is not the way! Plain and Simple!