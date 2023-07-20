From OMEGA to ALPHA Rev. Jackson passes baton to Rev. Haynes From OMEGA to ALPHA

Vice President Kamala Harris and Rev. Jesse Jackson

Last weekend provided multiple headlines of significance with the passing of the torch by a legend and a leadership change involving one of the most prolific leaders of modern times.

Yes, Rev. Jesse Louis Jackson was stepping aside, and Rev. Frederick Douglass Haynes, III, was stepping up as the new head of Operation Rainbow PUSH.

While the Rev. Jackson, was being touted and praised for his leadership that spans almost 60 years and included the founding of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the protege of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. made it clear that he was not retiring, instead, “I’m pivoting.”

The 81-year-old Jackson smiled widely as Dr. Haynes presented his first message at a program on Sunday in Chicago.

Vice President Kamala Harris, recognizing the significance of not only the move of Jackson to emeritus status, but the naming of her longtime friend, Dr. Haynes, of Dallas’ Friendship West Baptist Church as his successor; attended the ceremonial changing of the guard in Chicago.

She praised both men and talked about key issues of concern to Rainbow PUSH and the Biden Administration.

Rev. Jesse Jackson

“At the core of [Rev. Jesse Jackson’s] work is the belief that the diversity of our nation is not a weakness or an after-thought, but instead, our greatest strength,” she said.

President Joe Biden was also among the well wishers who celebrated Jackson’s legacy.

“The promise of America is that we are all created equal in the image of God and deserve to be treated equally throughout our lives,” he said in a statement. “While we’ve never fully lived up to that promise, we’ve never fully walked away from it because of extraordinary leaders like Reverend Jesse Jackson, Sr.”

Referencing decades of friendship and partnership, Biden said he has seen how Reverend Jackson has helped lead the nation forward through tumult and triumph.

“Whether on the campaign trail, on the march for equality, or in the room advocating for what is right and just, I’ve seen him as history will remember him: a man of God and of the people; determined, strategic, and unafraid of the work to redeem the soul of our nation.”

He continued:

“Jill and I are grateful to Reverend Jackson for his lifetime of dedicated service and extend our appreciation to the entire Jackson family. We look forward to working with the Rainbow PUSH Coalition as he hands the torch to the next generation of leadership, just as we will continue to cherish the counsel and wisdom that we draw from him.”

For those who have known Dr. Haynes, his ascension to the leadership of one of the most influential organizations in the country is no surprise.

As he referenced the moment, Dr. Haynes pointed out that he was not attempting to fill Rev. Jackson’s shoes.

Rev. Frederick Douglass Haynes, III

Instead, he would be standing on the veteran civil rights leader’s shoulders.

Former Garland Mayor Ronald Jones, who also served as senior pastor of Dallas’ New Hope Baptist Church, remembers a young Freddy Haynes who was a regular at the church decades ago, then under the leadership of Rev. Victor Hall.

He has confidence that Dr. Haynes will be an excellent leader.

“I applaud the appointment of Dr. Freddy Haynes,” said Rev. Jones. “His heart is grounded in the Gospel and his commitment to justice is true. I am praying and I know he will remain true to God and be an effective leader.”

Jackson founded Operation PUSH (People United to Save {later Serve} Humanity) in 1971 and the National Rainbow Coalition in 1984. The two non profit organizations were merged in 1996. The organization is headquartered in Chicago, Ill.

The organization focused on improving the economic conditions of Black communities and today is “dedicated to improving the lives of all people by serving as a voice for the voiceless.”

A member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, the Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient enrolled in the University of Illinois on a football scholarship and eventually graduated from North Carolina A&T State University. He has a Master of Divinity degree from Chicago Theological Seminary and has received more than 40 honorary doctorate degrees.

Haynes received a Bachelor’s Degree from Bishop College where he joined Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity He earned a Master of Divinity degree from South-western Baptist Theological Seminary and received his Doctor of Ministry from the Graduate Theological Foundation. He is a Doctor of Philosophy candidate at the Christian Theological Seminary.

Haynes is celebrating 40 years as pastor at Friendship-West Baptist Church, where the congregation has grown to 13,000.