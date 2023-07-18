Curtis Cornelius Ward (October 10, 1937 – July 8, 2023)

Curtis Cornelius Ward

Curtis Cornelius Ward was born October 10, 1937 in Holland, Texas. He was the fourth of seven children born to Cora and Chester Ward.

Curtis attended Crestview Public School in Temple, Texas.

Curtis met and United in matrimony to Jeanette Berry in 1973. They remained married for 35 years until her death in 2008. To this union, Curtis Glenn Ward was born.

At an early age, Curtis accepted Christ & was baptized by the late Rev. R.H. Paige at Crestview Christian Church in Temple, Texas. After moving to Dallas, Texas, Curtis joined Forest Avenue Christian Church, now known as Warren Avenue Christian Church, under the leadership of the late Rev. M.C. Dickson.

Late in is life, Curtis united with Mountain View Church or Christ, where his wife Jeanette was a member and under the leadership of Minister Melvin Chappell. Because of his failing health and unable to drive far distances, he attended and united with Whispering Hills Church of Christ in Duncanville. He remained there until his death.

Curtis had an infectious personality, loved people and his family. Curtis loved, loved, loved “18” wheelers. He drove over the U.S. for Lisa Lines, American Frozen Foods, Dallas Texas, where he was presented the Million Mile Award for outstanding performance as a professional driver in 2000. Can you imagine 1,000,000 perfect miles over the United States, in a big rig accident free? Amazing! He also drove over the U.S. for Coors Beer in Colorado. Not only did Curtis drive for those lines, he also had his OWN 18-wheelers that he hired drivers to transport goods & produce. Curtis was a driver for 55 years.

Curtis was admired by family & friends. There wasn’t a state or town that he traveled, that he did not seek to find family & visit with them. It is said that he was the human GPS before technology of GPS. If you wanted to travel anywhere in the U.S. Curtis would pinpoint your route & give accurate time of arriving at your destination.

He was also the human DNA before technology of DNA. Each state or town he was in, he would search & find relatives on the patriarch and matriarch side of the family. When he found them, he would pass out frozen food and chicken to them. He also drove the bus and transported church members to conventions, transported people to casinos, and transported refugees from Hurricane Katrina.

The second chapter in his life was race cars. Curtis loved, loved, loved to build and race cars. He won many races. He had a special love for “Little Wonder” which he built.

He worked for Chapparral Steel in Midlothian Texas where he was a master rail crane operator. He would drop that huge magnet down on the top of scrap metal and load it into rail box cars. Accident free!!!

Most of all, Curtis loved the Lord. On Saturday, July 8, 2023, Curtis’s pain was relieved as he crossed over to the peaceful shores where there is no more sickness, tears or sorry. His course was finished.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jeanette, his daughter Trina, sister Pearlie O. Jenkins, brothers Chester Ward Jr. and Joe L. Ward. He leaves to cherish his memories, son Curtis Glenn Ward, sisters: Thelma Staten, Velma Henderson and Lynn Kelly, stepchildren: Kenneth Berry, Willie Ray Berry, & Deborah Riden. Raised his sisters-in-law: Cynthia Washington & Portia Brown. Grandchildren: Demonte Hooker, Gianna Ward, Ryan Ward, Olen Riden & Tasha Dupree. Brother-in-laws & sister in laws and a host of relatives and friends.