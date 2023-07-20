Black Business: Olphactory Candles

What better way to set the mood than dark rooms illuminated by flickering candles and jazz music? The Owner of Olphactory Candles, Brant Anderson is captivated by sophisticated fragrances, which have the tendency to impact mood in more ways than one. What better way to pair two of the things I absolutely love? Timeless Jazz and Luxury Fragrances. Check out the website shop and even listen to the music. Candle-making classes are available. All the candles are handmade.

https://www.olphactorycandles.com/ or email: Info@olphactorycandles.com