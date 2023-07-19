Jackson State wide receiver does not get selected in NFL Supplemental Draft

BY HBCU SPORTS

Former Jackson State wide receiver Malachi Wideman was not selected during the NFL Supplemental Draft.

On Tuesday, the league held its first supplemental draft since 2019, and Wideman, who played at Jackson State in 2021 and 2022, was not taken, along with Purdue wide receiver Milton Wright.

Supplemental Draft came and went without either player, Jackson State WR Malachi Wideman or Purdue WR Milton Wright, being selected today, per source. Each is now a free agent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 11, 2023

In 2021, Wideman caught 34 passes for 540 yards and 12 touchdowns. However, he appeared in just six games last season and could only record three catches for 49 yards.

Wideman was a four-star prospect coming out of Venice, Florida’s Venice High School, where he was also a highly-touted basketball player. Before committing to the University of Tennessee, he received offers from 15 schools, including Auburn, Oregon, and Florida State.

Wideman appeared as a true freshman in six games for the Volunteers before transferring to Jackson State.