Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Jackson State wide receiver does not get selected in NFL Supplemental Draft

Published

JSU

BY HBCU SPORTS

Former Jackson State wide receiver Malachi Wideman was not selected during the NFL Supplemental Draft.

On Tuesday, the league held its first supplemental draft since 2019, and Wideman, who played at Jackson State in 2021 and 2022, was not taken, along with Purdue wide receiver Milton Wright.

In 2021, Wideman caught 34 passes for 540 yards and 12 touchdowns. However, he appeared in just six games last season and could only record three catches for 49 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wideman was a four-star prospect coming out of Venice, Florida’s Venice High School, where he was also a highly-touted basketball player. Before committing to the University of Tennessee, he received offers from 15 schools, including Auburn, Oregon, and Florida State.

Wideman appeared as a true freshman in six games for the Volunteers before transferring to Jackson State.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Justin Ragin Justin Ragin

News

Two HBCU players sign as XFL undrafted agents

After the 2023 XFL Rookie Draft, Justin Ragin and Kemari Averett joins the St. Louis Battlehawks as undrafted free agents.

June 28, 2023
SU SU

News

Here are the 5 sneaky good HBCU football games you should watch in 2023

BY JARRETT HOFFMAN The countdown to the start of the 2023 HBCU football season is reaching a fever pitch as we are two months away...

June 24, 2023
Shedeur Sanders Shedeur Sanders

News

Shedeur Sanders reflects on Jackson State time as he picks up HBCU award

Shedeur Sanders spoke about his love for his time at Jackson State as he received the HBCU Player of The Year award.

June 14, 2023
Serena and Venus Williams Serena and Venus Williams

Finance

HOW PURCHASING A STAKE IN THE MIAMI DOLPHINS STARTED VENUS AND SERENA WILLIAMS’ OWNERSHIP JOURNEY

By Sharelle Burt Back in 2009, Venus and Serena Williams purchased a stake in the Miami Dolphins. Fourteen years later, according to Forbes, the NFL franchise is...

June 7, 2023
Advertisement