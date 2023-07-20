Superb Women: Dr. Sylvia Trent-Adams

Dr. Sylvia Trent-Adams was the first Black woman to serve as Deputy Surgeon General of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps., then the first Black woman to rise to the level of Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health. The first Black woman and the seventh president of HSC, she joined the Commissioned Corps, retiring in 2020 as Rear Admiral Upper Half. She was a nurse officer in the U.S. Army and a research nurse at the University of Maryland. She was Deputy Associate Administrator for the HIV/AIDS Bureau, Health Resources and Services Administration. She earned the International Red Cross Florence Nightingale Medal and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal. She received her BS in Nursing from Hampton University, a MS in Nursing and Health Policy from the University of Maryland – Baltimore, and a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. She is a member of the U.S. Army ROTC Hall of Fame.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Dr. Betty Hill Stewart is Provost, Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs at UNT Dallas. Dr. Stewart is a graduate of Mississippi State University...
Superb Woman
The Honorable Erica R. Hughes was Appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland as a U.S. Immigration Judge in 2021. She was the first African...
Superb Woman
Jazzy Gladney is Jaslynne Morae. She is talented, beautiful and smart. This young entrepreneur is a designer extraordinaire. She designs custom and wedding gowns,...
Superb Woman
Minister Peggy S. Williams is a proud mother and grandmother, and she is the Senior Associate Pastor at Dallas’ New Hope Baptist Church. A...