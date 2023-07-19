Dallas Amateur Championship and Awards Ceremony this Weekend at Trinity Forest Golf Club

On Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 5:00pm at Trinity Forest Golf Club, there will be an Awards Ceremony for the winners of the Dallas Amateur Championship, with time for interviews to follow. The sixth playing of this golf tournament will be July 22-23, 2023 and will once again take place at the acclaimed Trinity Forest Golf Club, former home to the PGA TOUR’s AT&T Byron Nelson. The Championship, sponsored by Omni Hotels & Resorts, will be open for media attendance both Saturday and Sunday, with tee times kicking off at 7:30am.

WHO:

Cedar Crest Golf Course

I AM a Golfer Foundation

Trinity Forest Golf Club

ADVERTISEMENT

Omni Hotels & Resorts

WHAT:

Dallas Amateur Championship Finals & Awards Ceremony

WHEN:

Tournament: July 22-23, 2023, 7:30am

ADVERTISEMENT

Awards Ceremony: July 23, 2023 at 5:00pm

WHERE:

Trinity Forest Golf Club 5000 S Great Trinity Forest Way, Dallas, TX 75217