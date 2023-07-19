President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to Welcome the Las Vegas Aces to White House

On Friday, August 25, the President and First Lady will welcome the Las Vegas Aces to the White House to celebrate their 2022 WNBA Championship victory.
