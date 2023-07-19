Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to Welcome the Las Vegas Aces to White House

Published

On Friday, August 25, the President and First Lady will welcome the Las Vegas Aces to the White House to celebrate their 2022 WNBA Championship victory.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Phoenix Mercury Star Brittney Griner Phoenix Mercury Star Brittney Griner

News

Phoenix Mercury to host 2024 WNBA All-Star Game

By Dorothy J. GentrySports EditorPhoto: Charles “City” Gbadebo Las Vegas, NV – The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game will be hosted by the Phoenix Mercury,...

3 days ago
WNBA WNBA

News

WNBA Players Speak Out on Travel Issues

Las Vegas – WNBA players used the All-Star Weekend to speak out on issues affecting the league, including the well-documented travel issues. The issue...

3 days ago
White House White House

News

White House to Welcome WNBA Champions

The Las Vegas Aces - reigning WNBA champions who also just hosted the 2023 WNBA All-Star Weekend - received more good news on Monday.

3 days ago
WNBA WNBA

Sports

WNBA State of the League: “We are fully focused on growing our league.”

In the first half of the WNBA’s 27th season, the league is experiencing increased attendance with sell-outs across the league, record viewerships, multiple partnerships...

3 days ago
Advertisement