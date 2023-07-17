Lisa Davon Johnson (January 21, 1981 – July 14, 2023)

Lisa Davon Johnson

Lisa Davon Johnson was born to Leroy Mosley and Cora R. Scott on January 14, 1981, and departed this life on July 14, 2023.

She was a student at Lancaster Independent School District and was a proud graduate of Lancaster High School.

In May of 1999, she attended Sanford Brown Institute, she started working for Iron Mountain and she was adored as Project Manager until she took ill.

Lisa was and still is a member of the Cornerstone Community Church where she remained an active member until her death. Lisa was known to all as a loving mother, a Fashion Diva, and God-fearing woman who loved praising the Lord and singing in the choir.

She leaves to cherish one daughter, Aniya I. Joyner (Maurice); her father, Leroy Mosley; her mother, Cora R. Scott (David); three sisters, Billie Y. Johnson, Pamela Drawsand (Thone), and Angela Mosley; two Brothers, Michael L. Mosley (Annilia), and Leroy Mosley; And a host of Uncles, Aunts, Nieces, and Nephews and three special friends, LaTisha McGrew, Meshia Bowie, and Claudia Mendoza, Relatives and Friends.

