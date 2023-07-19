Black Business: Fluellen Cupcakes

Fluellen Cupcakes is a bakery brought to you by Keith Fluellen. Keith has been the owner of Dimples Cupcake Factory in Frisco, since May 2011, and has had tremendous success with the revitalization of that location. Fluellen Cupcakes uses only the finest quality ingredients and bakes each cupcake fresh daily in the heart of downtown Dallas. The downtown Elm Street location made its debut in July 2013, and Stonebriar Centre Frisco followed in November 2014. Stop at their locations and pick up your favorite cupcake. You can order online, and shipping is available.

https://www.fluellencupcakes.com/ (469) 248-0856 or email: eat@fluellencupcakes.com