Phoenix Mercury to host 2024 WNBA All-Star Game

Phoenix Mercury Star Brittney Griner

By Dorothy J. Gentry

Sports Editor

Photo: Charles “City” Gbadebo

Las Vegas, NV – The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game will be hosted by the Phoenix Mercury, league commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced Saturday. No date has been set but it’s expected to take place in July 2024.

“The WNBA is excited to bring the AT&T WNBA All-Star back to Phoenix for the third time in our nearly three-decade history,” Engelbert said. “Having an inaugural WNBA franchise in the Mercury host this two-day celebration is perfect as the basketball world focuses its eyes on the WNBA and today’s greatest stars.”

This is the third time the Mercury have hosted the WNBA All-Star Game. The last time was 2014.

“We’re lucky enough for it to be coming back again. I know that Phoenix and the Mercury organization will put on one hell of an All-Star; l know that for sure,” said Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner.

“I am looking forward to it being played there in front of our fans. I know the city is going to come out, everyone is going to turn up and it’s going to be a good time,” Griner continued. “It’s going to be a real good time.”

Next year’s All-Star Game will be held during an Olympic year with the 2024 Olympics taking place in Paris from July 26-Aug. 11. Engelebert said it was important for the league to still hold an All-Star Game next year.