Black Business: Kouture Expressions Unlimited, LLC

Kouture Expressions Unlimited, LLC (KEU) is an event design management company specializing in bringing dreams to life and evoking life-long memories. The KEU design specialists will take your event to a level that is comparable to the Grammy’s and Oscars after parties. During the planning process, the design team will expand your mind, enhance your thoughts and excite your soul. KEU differs from other event planning businesses and greeting card retailers because of the “one of a kind” services it offers.

Visit the website for services. https://koutureexpressionsunlimited.com/ Telephone Number (972) 333-7621 Email address: info@koutureexpressionsunlimited.com, 324 E Beltline Rd., Suite 406 Desoto, Texas 75115

