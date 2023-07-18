Connect with us

News

White House to Welcome WNBA Champions

The Las Vegas Aces – reigning WNBA champions who also just hosted the 2023 WNBA All-Star Weekend – received more good news on Monday.

Published

By Dorothy J. Gentry
Sports Editor

On Monday the franchise received a formal invitation from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for their official White House visit to celebrate their 2022 WNBA Championship victory.

The team will visit the White House on Friday, August. 25

“We’re excited and honored that President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be recognizing our World Champion Las Vegas Aces next month as we celebrate this city’s first major professional sports championship at the White House,” said Aces President Nikki Fargas.

“I know that all of our players and front office staff who worked so hard to help build that championship team and elevate this franchise, will enjoy taking part in the festivities.”

The Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun 3-1 in a best-of-four series last year to win the championship. They are currently the No. 1 team in the WNBA with a record of 19-2. One of those losses came from the Dallas Wings.

Texas Metro News

